I like to play the Texas Lottery though it's not something I do on a regular basis. But it is fun to grab a scratch off or two every once in a while or two or three lines of quick picks when the jackpot gets high. Texas law is very clear on the age limit, minimum 18 years old, and how to play, go to an authorized dealer to get your tickets. It is against the law to buy Texas Lottery tickets online. Having said that, some people have found a way to get around that law. Lawmakers in Austin are looking into finding a way to close that loophole.

Buy Lottery Tickets Online

I've never gone online to buy a lottery ticket but apparently there is a way to do it. That means I can't tell you how it works. You'll have to research that yourself. In Texas, it is illegal to do that. If you want to pick up some quick picks or fill out your lucky numbers, you'll have to go to an authorized lottery dealer to do it. That could be at your closest gas station or one of those kiosks you see in various other stores.

But some people have found a way to get around that law. There is an app you can download called Jackpocket. Through this app, you can buy scratch off tickets and tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball and other games. Basically, you buy your ticket, then someone from Jackpocket will go to an authorized dealer and buy your ticket. You then get an email with all the information regarding your ticket.

Closing the Loophole

Texas lawmakers are not happy about this loophole. They tried in 2023 to put a stop to it but the bill didn't pass (KVUE). Lawmakers will make another go at it when the session reconvenes in January. Their biggest concern is someone under the age of 18 being able to buy a ticket from third party sellers. We'll keep an eye on this story and see if anything comes of it next year.

