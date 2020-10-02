‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Premieres in January, Season 4 Coming

Cobra Kai really never dies.

In the weeks since it arrived on Netflix — after a critically acclaimed but little seen first two seasons on YouTube’s streaming service, YouTube Red — Cobra Kai has been a big hit. Within days, it was the #1 show on the entire service; well over a month later it’s still #7 on the list of Netflix’s top ten shows despite the fact that the site has released approximately 340 new TV series in interim. (I’m estimating.) People just love The Karate Kid. They love it.

Hoping to capitalize on the show’s momentum, Netflix announced today that the show will return for Season 3 — the first season that’s debuting on Netlfix — on January 8, 2021. They also announced that Season 4 is headed our way as well.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

If you haven’t checked out the first two seasons of Cobra Kai, better get on it. Seasons 3 and 4 are coming soon. Plus, the episodes are only 30 minutes long. It’s such a great binge. Go for it! Sweep the leg! etc.