Netflix Releasing Cobra Kai Season 3 on New Year’s Day

Netflix wants you to start the new year like a badass!

The streaming service announced on Christmas Eve that it's moving the release date of Cobra Kai season 3 up an entire week, so you'll be able to binge all the action on New Year's Day.

Comicbook.com's Charlie Ridgely reports that season 3 was actually already in the can back when YouTube sold the show to Netflix, but Netflix wanted to get folks who missed the series on YouTube hyped up before releasing it. I guess that makes sense, but if you're like me, you've been on the edge of your seat waiting to witness the aftermath of that insane season 2 finale.

MILD SPOILER WARNING: If you haven't watched seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai, I HIGHLY recommend you do so ASAP.

In case you're not familiar with the series, it's a direct sequel to the Karate Kid trilogy, and mostly follows Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who'll you'll remember as the bully (depending on your point of view) who got a crane kick to the face from Daniel-san (Ralph Macchio) at the end of the first film.

While Daniel's found massive success as one of The Valley's top luxury car dealers, Johnny's living in a total dump and guzzling beer. After reluctantly taking a bullied kid from his neighborhood under his wing, Johnny re-opens the dreaded Cobra Kai dojo, and the students, many of them also victims of bullying, start pouring in.

When Daniel gets wind of Cobra Kai's return and Johnny's resurrection of its brutal teachings, his old rivalry with Johnny is reignited and he opens his own dojo to pass on the gentler teachings of Mr. Miyagi (RIP Pat Morita). When Johnny hears that Daniel is training his estranged son, the rivalry goes from bad to worse, and both sensei's students are willing to go to war for their teachers.

There's so much going on in the show that I could write a a mile-long article, so I'll just say this: If you loved the Karate Kid films back in the day, you will have an absolute blast with Cobra Kai. It definitely lives up to the hype and nostalgia, and the season 2 finale is so bats--t crazy and over the top that it will leave you starved for more. Thankfully, we'll get it soon.

Check out the season 3 trailer below. I don't know about you, but I am so hyped!