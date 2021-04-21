Look Inside ‘Cobra Kai’ Mansion, Yours for $2.6 Million

You could live in style just like Daniel LaRusso the "Karate Kid", otherwise known as Ralph Macchio. You'll just need to do two things....move to Georgia and come up with $2.6 million.

The mansion that serves as the home to the LaRusso family in the Netflix hit Cobra Kai has hit the market. Although the series takes place in California , the show is actually filmed in Georgia.

What a house!

According to the listing, the home is known as Villa Flora, and is located in Marietta, Georgia. Built in 2008, the home boasts 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms over the 9,124-square-foot layout and sits on 1.1 acres. The magnificent home was designed by an award-winning architect and an international chef. The inspiration for the Tuscan design came from owners’ time spent living on the Amalfi Coast. The mansion has its own private garden and pool, walk-in closets, a wet bar, and three fireplaces. Highlights also include a rustic shower that with an arched wooden door and a stone exterior.

If the walls could talk!

Listing realtors, Chad Carrodus and Jere Metcalf of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, made sure to detail the extra "wows" of the home in the listing. Seems the incredible home has been the place to be for countless parties over the years with some pretty notable guests in attendance. Two former Presidents and golf great Arnold Palmer are just a few mentioned that have made their way through the majestic doors of Villa Flora in the past.

No word on whether the estate will continue to be featured in the upcoming season of Cobra Kai, but you can take a look at all its grander below. You can check out the full listing details here.