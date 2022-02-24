Well now, it don't get much better than a surprise Jinks and Ward duet now does it? During a festival in Franklin, OH a few years ago, Ward Davis brought out his ol' pal Cody Jinks to sing “Old Wore Out Cowboy" with him. And they absolutely killed it.

It's not Ward's first time singing this song, he actually included his version of it on his 2015 album 15 Years in a 10 Year Town. And it you didn't know it was written and originally recorded by Ed Bruce in 1978. We can dig it.

Shout out to YouTuber Taylor Hendrix for sharing this one with us all.

Last year Jinks dropped two albums on us, his country album Mercy, and his debut album with Caned By Nod, None the Wiser. On top of that his signature song "Loud and Heavy was certified platinum and he and the boys have been busy pounding pavement. Putting on show for fans across the country.

And if you missed the tweet, Cody Jinks was on Twitter this week promising some "big announces," count us among the intrigued.

