Today (June 2) Cody Jinks revealed details about his upcoming new "country" album. I, like probably most of you, initially took the fact that he kept referring to it as a "country" album was merely a way of reinforcing to fans that'd it'd be a real country album, ya know, like we've come to expect from Jinks.

Well, after a Ward Davis' post to a Cody Jinks fanpage this afternoon there may be more to it than that. It appears that Jinks use of "country" over and over in the post may run much deeper -- it may've actually been quite intentional.

Y'all remember that metal album Cody Jinks began talking about last year, right? Well, Davis dropped a massive update on the (COMPLETED) project on the Flocker Facebook page.

Here's what Ward had to say:

Wanted to share something with you guys.

As y’all know, I’m a big supporter and fan of my pal Cody, and he’s always been the same way when it comes to me. I’m not one to blow smoke up his ass or anyone else’s for that matter. I reserve my opinion on a lot of things for the people with whom I think should know. In today’s case, I wanted to share something with you, the flockers, who hold my friend in such a high regard, as I do.

As many of you may have figured out by now, Caned By Nod, is the musical love child that Cody has spawned with the 10,000 snakes in his head. I knew Cody had been talking about this “Metal Record,” for several years, but figured he was maintaining a level of sanity and objectivity to keep him from completely going off the deep end, and entertaining his little wet dream. I mean, Cody’s our guy, right? This is the voice, and the songs, that me, and you, and every other true country music fan has been waiting for for years. Jinks came along, and swung the door wide open for guys like me, and gave us all a reason to believe that country music was alive and well in the ears of the fans that needed that music so badly. What the hell must he be thinking to step outside our little world to create something so far from such a pure form of American art? Well, I don’t know what he was thinking, because after I heard the “metal record,” in the studio, I realized there was more to my friend than I would ever know, because the music he created for this Caned by Nod project, is a FUCKING MASTERPIECE. There. I said it. There are layers to this dude, man. I sat on the couch at Sonic Ranch with my jaw on the floor for about an hour, as my ole pal blew my mind, over, and over, and over again. I like to think the music Cody and I have made together was some of his best, as I know it is some of mine. But this shit blows everything out of the water. I have no idea what the plans are for this record. All I can tell you is that I heard the record top to bottom, and it is literally one of the greatest things I have ever heard. When this mysic starts trickling out, you will all find out what I suspected, and now know for sure. Cody Jinks is a goddamn genius, and the world is in for one hell of a treat.

WOW. I'm going to be honest here, I'm not even 100% what constitutes "metal," but this afternoon Ward managed to get me excited about this project.

The Takeaway: Caned By Nod is Jinks' new side metal project. Click here to follow along with it (the band?) (the album?) on Facebook. No word yet on when we'll get our first listen, but I'm intrigued. If you want to know more about the upcoming new COUNTRY album from Jinks, just click here. If you're a Jinks fan and not a Flocker yet, you can fix that oversight here.