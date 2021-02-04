Cody Johnson is Promising an 18-Track Album Out THIS Year

"Dear Rodeo" will go down as one of my favorite country songs of-all-time, and that was before he got Reba to sing with him on it. Well, it turns out Cody Johnson spent a lot of time in 2020 working on new music.

And if I'm being honest, his cover of Reba's "Whoever's in New England" is among the best covers I've ever heard. The first night I heard it I remember sitting in my office just listening to it over and over with the headphones on.

This is by far the best most versatile record I've ever done because I had the time.

Well some good news, CoJo fans. In a new interview with Y100, Cody says that with all of the extra time he had in 2020, due to not touring, he is “sitting on top of an 18-track record that we're going to drop this year.”

