Cody Johnson Said “No” to Role in the Yellowstone Universe?

Cody Johnson was back home in Texas today. After his seemingly effortlessly and amazing rendition of The National Anthem before the MLB All Star Game, we got to thinking. Do you remember when he revealed that he turned down a role to join the "Yellowstone" universe?

Despite delays, "Yellowstone" is still one of the hottest shows in production, and it's spawned more spin-offs, sequels, and prequels than "Star Trek" and "Law and Order" combined.

A couple years ago Johnson reveals that he was asked about the possibility of joining the "Yellowstone" family he tells Hot 20 Countdown host Carissa Culiner, “Taylor Sheridan actually approached me about being in ‘1883.’ I couldn’t make it work because of my schedule. We were already booked." But it appears like this is something he'd like to make work at some point. “Acting is something I really would like to do,” he says. “I was in theater in high school. I feel like It would be fun to kind of dive into the whelm of playing the bad guy or being something the complete opposite of what I am in real life... Taylor, figure it out. We got to do this, buddy. There needs to be a little bit more team roping on ‘Yellowstone,’” a rodeoing event that the Texas native is quite proficient at.

There you have it, Taylor Sheridan. The ball is back in your court.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Cody Johnson, Charlie Robison, Cody Jinks, Zach Bryan, Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, and all of your favorites without commercial interruption.

Best BBQ Cities in America in 2024 If you're wanting the best BBQ in the country, here is your road trip map. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins