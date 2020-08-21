Colter Wall is a Canadian singer-songwriter from Swift Current, Saskatchewan. Wall's self-titled debut album was released on May 12, 2017. His second album, Songs of the Plains, was out October 12, 2018.

Canada's gravely voiced country crooner is set to unleash a new 10-track album on us next Friday (August 28th). Wall traveled to Texas' Yellow Dog Studios, located just outside of Austin, to record the project. The new record will feature several originals, but will also offer up a couple covers including his take on Marty Robbins’ “Big Iron.”

As he gears up for release day, Colter dropped another new song on us. Give "High and Mighty," a whirl up top. The song is is a cover of Lewis Martin Pederson III's bronc riding ode.

Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs is out on August 28th. Each episode of Colter Wall's Bunkhouse Sessions was recorded live in Texas. If you've got some time to kill this afternoon the Bunkhouse Sessions is a rabbit hole you oughta dive down deep into.

Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs TRACK LIST:

1. I Ride An Old Paint/Leavin’ Cheyenne

2. Big Iron

3. Henry and Sam

4. Diamond Joe

5. High and Mighty

6. Talkin’ Prairie Boy

7. Cowpoke

8. Rocky Mountain Rangers

9. Houlihans at the Holiday Inn