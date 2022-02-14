Comedian Kevin Hart Bringing Reality Check Tour To Texas

It seems like every time you turn on your TV, you will see comedian Kevin Hart doing something! If it isn't one of his many TV shows and movies, he's in an ad pushing anything from credit cards to cars. But one thing is for sure, he's still one of the best comedians in the country and he's coming to Texas in a few months for a big tour.

Hart is Hitting The Road For The First Time In 4 Years.

Hart has been named by "Pollstar" as the "Comedy Touring Artist Of The Decade" and he's looking to build on the impressive title with The Reality Check Tour. Set to begin this July, the comedic icon will perform in over 30 arenas across North America, including stops in 4 Texas cities.

“I am hype as sh*t to go back out on tour...." - Kevin Hart

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart's most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour. Its safe to say that Hart might exceed those numbers with this upcoming tour.

Where Will He Be Performing?

The Reality Check Tour will be stopping in the following cities:

Friday, August 5: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX - Moody Center

Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 18 at 10 AM at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, February 16th at 10 AM through Thursday, February 17th at 10 PM. Also, an early heads up that this tour is a "phone-free" experience, which means you can't use your phone during the show and it will be locked away inside a pouch.

