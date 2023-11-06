How To Answer 4 Common Trick Questions from a Texas Cop

We've all been there. Whether you got pulled over for allegedly speeding in Houston, TX or for allegedly not coming to a complete stop Henderson, TX, it sucks. But did you know that there are four trick questions that an officer might ask you?

Jesse Hernandez, who is a lawyer here in Texas like to use his TikTok to disperse free legal advice to his followers, especially the way to properly deal with law enforcement.

Hernandez recently shared a video that reveals four trick questions that police officers will use when they pull you over, to get you on record breaking the law. He also share the best way to answer them to keep you out of trouble.

You might surprise to learn that all four questions all seem pretty standard to ask. Like if your kids were playing pretend police officers, they'd probably use them. Here they are:

Do you know how fast you were going? Can we search your car? Where are you coming from? Do you know why I pulled you over?

In his video, Hernandez explains how the way in which you answer these four trick questions can change how the interaction will go and whether or not you could get into trouble.

Do you know how fast you were going? "I was going the speed limit." Can we search your car? "No." Where are you coming from? "Officer, I'm just trying to get home." Do you know why I pulled you over? "I do not."

There are 14 Things Texas Police Do Not Want You to Know Police in Texas have the hardest job of anyone. That also means they do not want you to know everything about how they do their job. A new list shows some things that police do not want you to know about them. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Getty Images,