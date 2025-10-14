I don't have the decorating drive of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor. Remember when he'd go all out on his house every Christmas? But to me, that means packing up everything in January -- and that means I'm out.

A few years ago, a woman in Longview, TX, suggested an idea that just might be able to get Halloween Scrooges like me into the seasonal home decorating game. For me, keeping up with, organizing, and storing seasonal decorations is a big reason I just don't do it. Is it the same for you? Plus the cost, it's a massive investment, amirite?

Great Idea for Budget Halloween Decorating

That takes us to Angel F. of Longview. Angel wants to spread the Halloween spirit, but doesn't want to make the financial commitment to decorations, which I get. It can get hefty. So she turned to social media to see if there was anyone in the East Texas area with decorations sitting in the garage going unused.

And from the response, Angel F. may've just tapped into something very special and just may have a positive impact on our East Texas community. Here's what she said:

All right so this might be a long shot, but I figured with this many people in a group it's possible. If anyone has Halloween yard decorations that they don't plan on putting out this year, would you consider lending them to me so I can use them. I would take care of them and bring them back organized neatly. I cannot afford to spend a lot on these things at once and I'm certain there is someone with a shed full of yard decor and lights that they don't want to deal with. No good reason not to anyway.

What a great idea! And it seems like, aside from just one Debbie Downer, people are excited to help her out. Which means less waste and more Halloween fun for everyone. Let's get a Facebook group started and share our decorations this year.