(KNUE-FM) Living in East Texas, I have always felt safe. Yes, we know that crime happens everywhere, but there has never been a time when I felt in danger.

Why Safety Matters When Choosing a Community

That is important when you’re thinking about places to raise a family, or areas where you want to live. And although there is crime everywhere we are fortunate to have so many places that are safe here in East Texas.

It seems like we always talk about great local restaurants or things to do around Tyler or Longview, but it’s important to live in an area where you feel safe. While I have always felt safe myself, I wanted to see which areas around us are known for being the safest.

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What Makes These East Texas Areas Stand Out

It’s difficult to compare crime statistics for so many areas in East Texas, especially when you start looking at the smaller communities. So, I asked the AI program, ChatGPT where the safest areas are located in East Texas, and it seems like the program had some pretty good answers. Which of course I wanted to share with you.

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Let’s Look at the Safest Areas in East Texas

If you’re wondering which areas are the safest, I think most of East Texas is very safe. But it’s always important to stay aware of your surroundings. Let’s look at what ChatGPT has to say about the safe communities in East Texas. Including a few details regarding the community beyond just looking at crime rates and statistics.

Here are the Safest Areas in East Texas If you're wanting to know the safest areas in East Texas we have the list for you. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins