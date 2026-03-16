(KNUE-FM) We are fortunate to have many great dining options in East Texas, including some AMAZING Italian restaurants. But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham to be as amazing as it is.

Disclaimer: No compensation or free food was given. This is just my honest opinion.

Get our free mobile app

I love discovering these unexpected local hot spots in East Texas--especially Italian food.

I love it, especially when it turns out to be as "delizioso" as Bella Italian Cafe just south of Tyler on Old Jacksonville Highway. I find it very welcoming, and the bread they bring out to you is almost worth the trip.

They've assembled an incredible menu, including the Italian dishes you always crave, from Pizza and Lasagna to more adventurous options like Shrimp Cognac and Calamari.

Every single thing we ordered at this place was delicious--including the salads.

I always order a Caesar salad at Italian restaurants, and most of the time, it's fine. But this one at Bella was really quite good. I actually smiled because it was one of the best I'd had in a while. They also offer Subs if you want to pop in for a sandwich for lunch and a variety of desserts, from cheesecake to tiramisu. Check out their menu here.

On this most recent visit, I ordered the Frutti de Mare, which consists of sautéed shrimp, scallops, and clams, cooked with garlic and basil, and served over linguine—two thumbs up. I will order again. I've also heard raves over the Baked Ziti and the Lobster Ravioli. So far, all the entrees have checked the boxes. I recommend them.

My Favorite Breakfast Spots in Tyler, Texas Do you love breakfast? Then you need to check out these highly rated places in Tyler, Texas. Gallery Credit: Maleri McHam