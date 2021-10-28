CONGRATULATIONS! Cody Johnson’s Major Label Debut Has Been Certified GOLD

If there was ever any wonder in anyone's mind whether or not folks are still craving real country music, may I present Cody Johnson's 2019 album and it's newly minted GOLD certification by the RIAA.

While the tide is certainly turning from the bro-country that dominated airwaves in the 2010's, any time a legitimate country singer reaches a milestone such as this, it's a major victory for fans of cowboy country.

He will tweak songs like "White Christmas" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas," giving both a Dean Martin feel that will be different for his longtime fans. He compares his cover of "Santa Clause Is Back in Town" (Elvis Presley) to something the late Stevie Ray Vaughn may have done.

It was revealed this week that Johnson's major label debut, Ain’t Nothin’ to It, has been certified GOLD. And CoJo is picking up speed.

His newest album, Human The Double Album, which debuted earlier this month, landed top new country album release week honors. Additionally all 18 tracks topped half a million streams each in week one alone "a feat usually reserved for superstar country artists – while the album itself has remained within the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Country Album chart since release."

But like I said CoJo is a juggernaut, he's gaining speed.

In addition to the recent double album and documentary, Johnson has also recorded a Christmas album -- A Cody Johnson Christmas will be released on on Nov. 19. Of course it will include several Christmas standards such as Willie Nelson's "Pretty Paper" and Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December."

Radio Texas, LIVE! can be heard 24/7 through our free app, on ANDROID or IOS. You can catch the live show each Saturday night on great radio stations in Colorado, South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas: Grand Junction: 995 KEKB, Sioux Falls: KIKN 100.5, Abilene: KEAN 105.1, Austin: KOKEFM, Midland-Odessa: KNFM Lone Star 92, Killeen-Temple KUSJ US 105, San Angelo: KKCN 103.1, Texarkana: KKYR Kicker 102.5, Lawton: KLAW 101, Lubbock: KQBR 99.5, Victoria: KXAX 104.3, Livingston: KIXS 107.9, Lufkin/Nacogdoches: KYKS Kicks 105.1, Wichita Falls: KWFS Lonestar 102.3. Shreveport: KXKS 93.7, Amarillo: KATP 101.9 The Bull, and originating from Tyler/Longview: 101.5 KNUE.

How About a Full Tour of George Strait's Stunning San Antonio Adobe Estate? Some good news for a potential buyer, the asking price for the property just dropped $600,000 -- now this marvelous home can be yours for a mere $6.9 million. Quick math and the mortgage on that loan will be just south of $40,000 per month.