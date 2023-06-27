Check Out this Construction Work themed Amusement Park in Texas

Dig up some fun, literally, when you pay Dig World a visit!

Dig World is a one-of-a-kind adventure park located in Katy, Texas at the Katy Mills Mall. Dig World is family friendly where you become the construction worker and get the opportunity to operate excavators, skid steers, UTVs, and much more.

Have you ever wanted to operate an excavator? This is your chance.

The whole experience is completely hands on, and safe for everyone, including the smallest member of the family.

Tickets for the adventure park run for about $25, for that price you get a two hour immersive experience.

Not only could you take a drive in a full-size Caterpillar 236D3 Skid Steer Loader around a windy track, or get behind the controls of a Caterpillar 303.5 Mini-Excavator and dig real dirt to your heart's desire, but the park offers other experiences like:

A UTV course

Gem mining

A playground

A Turf Field

Of course, there is a height requirement for many of the attractions, but the cool part is you can always accompany your little future construction worker.

This seems like the perfect opportunity for those kids whose favorite toys are miniature excavators!

Dig World also offers birthday party packages; and while it seems like a fun birthday party destination for kids, it also seems like the perfect place to have a bachelorette party!

That's one way to say "I do"! Obviously, you can celebrate pretty much anything here.

You can find out more about Dig World and plan out your day here.