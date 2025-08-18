(KNUE-FM) I heard a rumor this past weekend about a business that many East Texans have been hoping would come here for a long time.

The Latest Rumor on Costco Coming to East Texas

It's been many years since we first heard rumors that Costco might be coming to one of our East Texas cities.

Since then, I think this rumor resurfaces every month.

Has Costco Ever Planned a Store in Tyler or Longview?

"We're getting a Costco across from Sam's Club!"

Oh no, no, we're not.

"OMG, they're building a Costco on South Broadway near Toll Road 49 in Tyler!"

Nope. Not happening.

"Wait, did y'all hear Costco bought land across from the Village at Cumberland Park in the new Parkside shopping center that's in the works!!"

No such luck.

Speaking of the new planned shopping center, Parkside, we may not be getting a Costco, but we are getting a B.J.'s Wholesale Club, which is excellent, of course.

I tell you what, I've become numb to the Costco rumors at this point.

It's not that I don't want one. However, one only has so bandwidth to entertain these notions before surrendering to the fact that we just aren't getting one, at least not anytime soon.

Various reasons have been given as to why Costco won't build one in East Texas, including contractual agreements with the city that would prohibit them from building a location here.

Another rumor suggested Costco didn't think that Tyler and/or Longview were big enough for them to take that risk.

If there's truth to either of those, it hasn't been confirmed.

The Latest Costco Rumor Making the Rounds in East Texas

But this past weekend, I heard a group of people talking about what they were told the "real" reason Costco hasn't built a location in Tyler, specifically.

One person said the reason was that they wouldn't be allowed to sell liquor at the location.

Another person chimed in that they weren't surprised, given that there is a lot of money to be made selling liquor.

Others nodded in agreement.

I found this conversation interesting, to be sure. At the same time, I like to dig in and do a little research when I can.

Liquor Laws and Costco: Is That Really the Issue?

One website I perused showed a map of Costco locations across the country that was color-coded to show which states allowed zero alcohol sales, which states allowed beer and wine, and which states sold liquor, too.

What Costco Actually Sells in Texas Stores

Interestingly, Texas Costco locations showed that beer and wine are sold.

Granted, that doesn't include liquor. But that means that, since, according to Vinepair.com, NO Texas Costco locations sell liquor, it wouldn't make sense to say that the reason they won't build in Tyler is due to an inability to sell liquor.

So, in my opinion, it's just another rumor born of the sincere desire for Costco to build a location in East Texas. Although I'm sure those discussing this did actually hear the rumor, it's likely nothing more.

East Texans Keep Hoping for a Costco

However, I still think Costco would do tremendously well in East Texas.

Perhaps someday they'll agree.

