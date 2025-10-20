(KNUE-FM) Even though we don’t have a Costco in East Texas, I still have a membership card and will try to buy in bulk if it can save money. Our dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, which is why we’re all trying to find ways to save money.

But saving money right now is difficult, because even the businesses are feeling the pinch of inflation. And we also know that the holidays are right around the corner, they are supposed to be magical and fun, but it can also come with lots of stress.

Costco Hacks That Actually Work

Costco can be helpful at times when trying to save money as you can get a discount by buying in bulk. But thanks to The Motley Fool, there are some tips and tricks to know about when you’re doing your shopping at Costco.

Why Saving Money Matters for Texas Families

With the holidays quickly approaching and lots of Texas families struggling right now, we wanted to share some tips to try and help as much as possible. Remember that these struggles are only temporary and just like hurdles in the past, you will get past this difficult time.

Stretching Your Holiday Budget With Bulk Buys

If you are planning on making purchases at Costco for the upcoming holidays and you buy more than what you need, now might be the perfect time to see if any extras can be donated to those in need.

The need is as high as it’s ever been before, remember to try and look out for others in our community this holiday season.

