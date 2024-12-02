It is more important than ever to be extra careful with your cash here in Texas. We know that people are feeling the crunch of inflation, plus stress around the holidays. Which leads to people doing desperate things, such as using counterfeit bills, and Texas has seen an increase lately.

Police Warning About Counterfeit Bills in Texas

We know that crime happens everywhere, but I can promise you don’t want to be in possession of counterfeit money. That is a serious crime that will law enforcement doesn’t take lightly.

If you are someone who uses cash a lot to make purchases, you also might want to start looking at the change you get from different shops. You don’t want to get a counterfeit bill back as change without knowing.

Counterfeit Currency Season in Full Swing

According to an article by NBCDFW, police have seen a spike in counterfeit bills being passed at local retailers and restaurants. Especially seeing a lot of “washed” notes.

What are “Washed” Bills or Notes?

I’m not very hip when it comes to fake currency, if you’re like me and wondering what ‘washed’ currency is, it’s bills that have been washed of their original markings then reprinted with a higher denomination.

This process would let a criminal take what used to be a $5 bill and transform it into a $100 bill. This process will make sure the bills still pass the ‘pen test’ to make sure the bill is real.

Police are now saying that businesses should use a black light to help make sure the currency is real.

According to the U.S. Secret Service website, if you come in contact with any funny money, you should contact your local police immediately.