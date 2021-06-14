Brooks & Dunn will tour together for the first time in 10 years when they launch the Reboot 2021 Tour in September. The Country Music Hall of Fame duo have added seven dates onto the original 10 that were held over from 2020.

On social media, B&D share that Travis Tritt and "My Boy" singer Elvie Shane will join them for a tour that begins in the Midwest and heads east before diving into Texas and the southeastern United States. Shows in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chicago and Philadelphia are among the new dates, listed below.

Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks officially broke up after two-plus decades of touring and hitmaking in 2011. While they pursued solo careers and individual interests in the years that followed, they began teasing fans with pop-up shows, a Las Vegas residency and then a string of festival and fair dates in 2019. The Reboot Tour — named after an album of their hits reimagined with contemporary stars — was to begin in May 2020, but was wiped out by the pandemic.

The next logical step would be an album of new material, but fans shouldn't get too excited about that prospect. Talking to Taste of Country in 2019, they indicated there was no plan for that, nor did they feel any urgency to ever do it.

Brooks & Dunn's Reboot 2021 Tour Dates:

Sept. 2 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

Sept. 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 10 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

Sept. 11 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

Sept. 16 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion *

Sept. 17 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *

Sept. 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Sept. 23 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 24 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman

Sept. 30 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 1 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 2 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live (WMZQ Fest)

Oct. 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

Oct. 8 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

* new dates