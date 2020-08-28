Will Morgan Wallen Lead the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Morgan Wallen is really hitting fans where they live in his new video for "More Than My Hometown." Will he head up the most popular country music videos of the week in Taste of Country's countdown?

Wallen's new clip about the twists and turns of small-town love is up against a new video from Mitchell Tenpenny titled "Broken Up," which features a real-life couple. Who's got your support this time around?

Laine Hardy remains at No. 1 this week, and Home Free are hanging in at No. 2. Sammy Kershaw moves up to No. 5 this time around, and Trace Adkins debuts at No. 7 with his new video for "Just the Way We Do It." Jackson Michelson re-enters the countdown at No. 10 with "One Day" to round things out this week.

Who would you like to see in the Top 10 next week? Our readers decide Taste of Country's top country music videos each week, so make sure you vote and keep on voting! We publish the results every Friday. Good luck!

