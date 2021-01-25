Cowboys Fans Have Fewer Tattoos Than Fans Of A Super Bowl Team
Is your newest tat a Cowboys star? You've really got to be a fan to be inked with your team's logo or colors, and some NFL fans have gone all out this season. Cowboys fans are in the top half for having the most tattooed fans in the NFL.
Getting a tattoo in honor of your favorite NFL team takes fandom to a whole new level. You can throw a Cowboys jersey into the washing machine and blue and silver facepaint washes off, but a tattoo is a commitment. There will be no switching to cheering for the Giants once you ink yourself with a Cowboys star. And which body part gets it? The hip is a popular spot, but then no one sees it at the game (at least as far as we know). There's so much to think about.
Pickwise looked at Instagram to come up with its list of the most inked fans in the NFL, and it wasn't a Super Bowl team that came out on top.
The Philadelphia Eagles have 5764 posts by dedicated fans showing off team tattoos, and there are two main reasons for it. The things that move a fan to get a team tattoo, according to Pickwise, are recent and historic success, along with a general following.
Team Name, followed by Number of Posts showing tattoos
Philadelphia Eagles - 5764
Chicago Bears - 5638
Las Vegas Raiders - 4797
New England Patriots - 4343
Denver Broncos - 4268
Buffalo Bills - 3671
San Francisco 49ers - 3634
Kansas City Chiefs - 2300
Minnesota Vikings - 1921
Dallas Cowboys - 1791
Pittsburgh Steelers - 1236
Green Bay Packers - 1075
Cleveland Browns - 724
Seattle Seahawks - 611
Houston Texans - 377
Washington Football Team - 367
Los Angeles Chargers - 265
Los Angeles Rams - 233
Arizona Cardinals - 205
Carolina Panthers - 186
Jacksonville Jaguars - 92
Atlanta Falcons - 90
New York Giants - 74
Miami Dolphins - 63
Cincinnati Bengals - 44
Indianapolis Colts - 43
Detroit Lions - 32
Baltimore Ravens - 26
New York Jets - 17
New Orleans Saints - 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 9
Tennessee Titans - 7
It's surprising that Buccaneers fans don't have more team ink, but after a season like this, give them time and new fans might logo up. And February 8th -- the day after the Super Bowl -- might be a big day for tattoo artists in the winning team's city.
Would ya? Maybe you've already done it and haven't hashtagged yet. That thought puts a whole new twist on the list! Maybe the Cowboys are actually number 1.