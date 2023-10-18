Crazy Fan Fights Break Out During Dallas Cowboys Win On Monday Night

Even On The Road During A Win, A Few Dallas Cowboys Fans Just Can't Keep Their Hands To Themselves.

The Dallas Cowboys boasts a dedicated and passionate fan base. However, this enthusiasm sometimes takes an unfortunate turn, leading to conflicts between Cowboys fans and those supporting opposing teams.

While the vast majority of fans celebrate the spirit of competition peacefully, a small fraction of overzealous individuals have been involved in skirmishes and altercations.

This Time, Fans Were Fighting During The Monday Night Game In Los Angeles.

In what's starting to become a WEEKLY occurrence either at home or one the road, a few rowdy Cowboys fans were spotted getting into skirmishes all throughout LA's Sofi Stadium during their win against the Chargers.

These fan confrontations are not unique to the Dallas Cowboys; they occur in stadiums across the league. The passionate nature of sports can lead to intense emotions, which, when combined with alcohol and team loyalties, may spark disputes.

Here's Video Of Several Different Fights.

As one Chargers fan goes tumbling down the rafters, a man wearing a Cowboys jersey decides to take advantage to repeatedly punch the man while he was down.

That wasn't the only scrap caught on video, check out this fight where fans were seen slipping and sliding into each other in a chaotic scene.

It's crucial to emphasize that fan conflicts are not exclusive to the Cowboys and you can find videos from every team in every stadium every week where fans are acting like idiots. The majority of fans understand the need for respect and sportsmanship but it looks like a lot of folks are losing sight of those things.

