(Arlington, Texas) - The Dallas Cowboys have officially entered their 30the year of not winning a National Football League (NFL) championship. For any diehard fan of the team, like myself, it's getting real frustrating that the Jones family can't figure out that the problem is them. Hey, Jerry Jones, you're a business man not a football guy.

It's Jerry thinking he can put together a group of coaches and players that's preventing the Dallas Cowboys from ever winning again. The hope is that they'll hire a great defensive coordinator to help that fantastic offense and finally get back to the big game. Nope, Jerry will probably hire somebody who's loyal to him and the family but isn't a good fit.

The Dallas Cowboys are a Profitable Sports Franchise

Jerry Jones is a master at making sure the Dallas Cowboys, good or bad, are always front and center (WFAA). They can always get the story on ESPN or be the main interview for Dallas area sports talk radio. That, along with a combination of other great business deals, has the Dallas Cowboys ranked as the most profitable sports franchise in the world.

I will never argue that Jerry Jones is a great business man, he is, probably the best in the NFL. But Jerry won't admit that he, nor anyone in his family, knows nothing about football. That's why they have lost for the last 30 years.

The Dallas Cowboys Current Value

According to Forbes (the story is locked behind their paywall so I'll link to WFAA), the Dallas Cowboys are worth $13 billion with a $629 million operating income. This puts the team at number one in the world. At number two is the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Golden State Warriors at $409 million.

I do believe...uh...if we're not being looked at it...then I'll do my part to get us looked at. - Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys are the Most Profitable Sports Franchise in the World

Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million. He brokered sponsorship deals outside of the NFL, negotiated the TV rights, made licensing deals, built the billion dollar AT&T Stadium and garnered so many other big deals to bring the Dallas Cowboys up to their worth today. That's a 9,042.86% profit over the last 40 years (almost) of ownership.

All of this while the Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1996. Almost three decades without winning a championship. Jerry Jones doesn't know jack about winning football games, and doesn't care about winning, but he is a brilliant businessman. Want proof he doesn't care about winning, watch below:

Will Keep Rooting on the Cowboys

I will continue to root for the Dallas Cowboys, I will not root for Jerry Jones. The fans of the biggest NFL team in the league want to see a winning team on the field. Think about this, if Jerry and Jimmy Johnson could have gotten along, the Cowboys would have won, at minimum, seven Super Bowls. After that, the Cowboys should have won at least five more.

Jerry won't let anyone else take any kind of credit or bring in someone to make smart football decisions so the losing will continue. I root for the players of the Dallas Cowboys, not the owner.

