(Tyler, Texas) - Disc golf is a sport that I have not had the privilege to get into. It looks like a lot of fun. It looks like a game that needs a lot of skill. I really should give it a try some time.

I have heard that Lindsey Park in Tyler has a great course to play disc golf. Every year there is a fun fundraiser for the East Texas Food Bank on that course. 2026 marks the 21st annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf tournament and now is time to get your team signed up.

21st Annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament

The 2026 edition of the Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, January 17 at Lindsey Park in Tyler. Tyler Parks and Recreation spearheads this event every year. It's also a great way to meet some new friends or maybe try the sport for the first time.

All the proceeds benefit the East Texas Food Bank. The food bank helps those with food insecurity in 26 East Texas counties. It's a worthy organization to support by donating or volunteering.

Register for the Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament in Tyler

To register, go to the Tyler Parks and Recreation page. There you can fill out the form online. You can also call Debbie Isham at 903-531-1214 to register your team.

With a name like Ice Bowl you'd think the weather will be cold. Looking at kltv.com, their 10 day forecast shows a low of 34 degrees that morning with partly cloudy skies. That's still a long way out so who knows what will change between now and then.

