CPS Asks For Help In Finding Missing Newborn Last Seen In Smith County

Credit: Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for your help in finding a missing one-month-old last seen in Smith County.

According to DFPS, the state took custody of Kenny and Chelsea Baker's son Gatlyn Baker on Tuesday.

KLTV cited a news release saying that "when the Department attempted to execute the removal of Gatlyn, the mother, Chelsea Baker ran with him."

The infant is believed to be with his parents and was last seen in the Flint area.

The couple is believed to be driving a black 2005 Chevy Tahoe with Texas license plate number MWF2406.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Child Protective Investigations Amanda Prewitt at (903) 368-0064.

Credit: Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services

 

