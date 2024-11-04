Former Astros Star Craig Biggio Now Selling Gigantic Texas Ranch

What used to be a Texas ranch hideout for one of the biggest names in Houston Astros history is now on the market to be sold. The South Sabinal River Ranch is now for sale with the list price of $12,194,500.

The ranch is 1,682 acres in Uvalde County, Sabinal, Texas. It’s within an hour drive to San Antonio and includes over 2 miles of Sabinal River frontage.

Who is the Famous MLB Player Selling the Texas Ranch?

If you followed baseball at all from the late 1980s to the mid 2000s, you’ve heard the name Craig Biggio. He played 20 MLB seasons all with the Astros and was a 7-time All-Star.

But to get away from the publicity of being a big-name baseball player, this is where he used to spend time. He spent a ton of time here hunting white-tailed deer. Of the 1,682 acres, close to 1,525 acres are under high fence.

Get our free mobile app

Beautiful Barndominium on the Ranch Being Sold by Biggio

If you love the look of barndominiums you’re going to love looking at the photos below. There are several fire-pit areas on the property. The barndominium has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, it contains a full kitchen and a bunkroom.

Even if you’re not planning to buy this gigantic Texas ranch it is still awesome to see where one of the best Astros ever spent his off season. Have fun looking through the photos of The South Sabinal River Ranch that is currently for sale by Craig Biggio.

Texas Ranch For Sale Owned by Former Houston Astros Player, Craig Biggio Here is the 1,200+ acre ranch where Craig Biggio used to hunt white-tailed deer and get away from the publicity of being a 7-time All-Star for the Houston Astros. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins