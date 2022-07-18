Crockett, TX Cops Catch Motorcycle Thieves While Riding Past Sheriff’s Office

You gotta love dumb criminals because not only do they have the audacity to do the things they do, but chances are high they will so something to make it super easy for law enforcement to track them down. We take you to Crockett, Texas for a pair of criminal masterminds who felt a little TOO confident that they got away with their crime but in reality their timing is absolutely horrible.

Crockett Police Report They Received A Call About A Stolen Motorcycle Sunday Afternoon (July 17).

According to a post to the Crockett TX Police Department's Facebook page, shortly after 1 p.m., an Officer met with a victim in the Sheriff's Office parking lot about a stolen motorcycle. The victim had reported the motorcycle stolen earlier this week and had some more information about who had it.

While the officer was meeting with the victim, something WILD happened.

While the Officer was speaking with the victim in the parking lot, the motorcycle in question drove past them, traveling south on South 4th Street in front of the Sheriff's Office. The Officer stopped the motorcycle in the 1000 block of South 4th Street.

The motorcycle was being operated by Cordell Ferguson.

The bike in question was being driven by 26 year old Cordell Ferguson of Crockett and he also had a passenger, 46 year old Brandi Soape, also of Crockett. The motorcycle had been painted blue and the VIN sticker on the frame had been obliterated. A secondary VIN was located in another location and the motorcycle was verified as belonging to the victim.

Both Ferguson and Soape Were Also Caught With Drugs On Them.

Ferguson was placed under arrest and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Soape was also found to be in possession of about 3 grams of methamphetamine and was also placed under arrest. Ferguson was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (State Jail Felony). Soape was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >1 Gram <4 Grams (3rd Degree Felony). The motorcycle was returned to the victim.

