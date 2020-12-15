CW Drops Trailer for New Walker, Texas Ranger

I was just thinking that what we could really use right now is a new Chuck Norris show. Okay, well Chuck Norris isn't available but Walker, Texas Ranger is.

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki is trading hunting demons for hunting down criminals in the new series Walker - a new take on the iconic Chuck Norris series Walker, Texas Ranger. The reboot premieres on the CW network Thursday, January 21.

Jared Padalecki has some big, no, strike that, Chuck Norris-sized shoes to fill with this role. We shall soon see if he is up to the task.

Nothing against Jared here. He was good in Supernatural, and I'm sure he'll do fine in the Walker role as well, but let's be honest: why not just give him his own series with the same idea as Walker, Texas Ranger? Why have him fill the Chuck Norris role?

I just hope for his sake that Chuck approves.

Which reminds me..

Chuck Norris doesn’t climb trees. He just pulls them down and walks on top of them.

Chuck Norris doesn’t actually write books. The words assemble themselves out of fear.

Chuck Norris sleeps with a night light. Not because Chuck Norris is afraid of the dark, but the dark is afraid of Chuck Norris.

Chuck Norris doesn’t wear a watch. He simply decides what time it is.

When Chuck Norris does a push up, he isn’t lifting himself up, he’s pushing the Earth down.

Chuck Norris once went skydiving, but promised never to do it again. One Grand Canyon is enough.

Chuck Norris does not sleep. He waits.

When God said, ‘Let There Be LIGHT!’ Chuck said, ‘Say Please.’

Chuck Norris can speak braille.

Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.

When Chuck Norris gets cold, he turns up the sun.

The dinosaurs looked at Chuck Norris the wrong way once. You know what happened to them.

Chuck Norris’ tears cure cancer. Too bad he has never cried.

Chuck Norris once roundhouse kicked someone so hard that his foot broke the speed of light

You get the point!