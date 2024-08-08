Cyber Truck’s First-Known Fatal Crash Has Now Happened in Texas

Now Texas-based Tesla has an amazing track record when it comes to crashes and accidents. Many of its vehicles are known as safety leaders in their respective categories, which is why a story like this is news.

A Baytown area Texas man was killed early Monday morning in what is believed to be the first reported fatal crash involving a Cyber truck.

According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Cybertruck hit a concrete culvert and went up in flames, the driver died at the scene. Additionally, as of this story posting, the victim has yet to be identified due to severe burns. DPS also said they could not identify the license plate or VIN due to the fire.

Automotive industry reporter David Tracy told KHOU 11 News that these types of (electric vehicle) fires must be handled differently by first responders.

"My sincerest condolences to the family of whoever was in that vehicle. From a flammability standpoint, EVs are not a significantly, more likely type of vehicle to catch fire. With that said the way electric vehicles combust is different."

You are likely seeing more and more of Tesla's Cybertrucks on Texas roads. It's estimated that between 15,000 to 20,000 units have been sold across the country. Therefore despite a stellar reputation for safety, we are bound to begin seeing more crashes.

According to the Tesla website, the company's first foray into trucks is "built for any adventure, Cybertruck has a durable exterior, spacious interior, and technological capabilities so you can pack up your gear and hit the road."

