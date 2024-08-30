Let’s Peek Inside Dak Prescott’s Beautiful North Texas Home

Maybe the fault lies with Jerry Jones or Mike McCarthy, perhaps it is Dak Prescott's. You can blame whomever you want for the Cowboys' unredeemable loss in The Wild Card Round to the Green Bay Packers last season, but know this: All of them live in MUCH bigger homes than you do.

Being the starting quarterback on America's Team makes your play among the most analyzed in all sports, but if you can stomach it, many perks come along with it too.

Three years ago, Dak inked a massive contract, that according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, is worth $160 million, including $126 million guaranteed. Schefter reported that the contract's average annual value over the first three years of the deal is $42 million per year.

And it's not far-fetched to assume that after this season Dak will be inking a deal somewhere over $60 million per season

On top of his salary, the star quarterback endorses and works alongside various international brands: AT&T, Beats by Dre, Campbell's Chunky Soup, Adidas, Direct TV, 7-Eleven, Sleep Number, Oikos, Pepsi, Citibank, and New Era.

The $107.5 million haul from the year ending May 1, 2022, ranked him fourth highest-paid athlete and the top NFL earner. His other endorsements, which netted Prescott around $10 million that year, include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sleep Number, 7/11, and DirecTV.

With so much money coming in, it'd appear the face of the Cowboys is living in a relatively modest home outside of Prosper. I mean he was able to buy this home with just a few month's pay. Mind-blowing.

