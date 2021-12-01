Dallas Cowboys Fan Fumbles Engagement Proposal

The Dallas Cowboys had a great start to the season but the last couple of games haven't been too good for the Boys after back to back losses. They are heading into a crucial Thursday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints on the road without head coach Mike McCarthy and several key players due to a COVID outbreak, so the bad news keeps pouring in.

BUT AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO, COACH MCCARTHY PROBABLY WANTS TO THROW HIS HEADSET TOO.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Turnovers in football are never good especially when it happens to your team. There have been countless times a "fumble" has cost a team a win and the same could be said in real life as a viral video is making the rounds of a Cowboys fan who "fumbled" a special moment and almost walked away with an L.

THIS SPECIAL MOMENT WAS 6 MONTHS IN THE MAKING.

Facebook

We've seen wedding proposals involving Cowboys fans before but this one is interesting because there was a lot of "planning" behind it...let's say there was a "game plan" in place. According to ABC 13 Houston, our "QB", in this case the guy that's on one knee ready to propose, spent 6 months planning this special moment where he would propose to his future wife in front of AT&T Stadium.

But when the moment of truth came and it was time for our "QB" to make the big play, he FUMBLED the engagement and for a short while LOST THE RING! Check out the video and his girl's stunned reaction.



Luckily, after 30 minutes of searching, the ring was found and our QB walked away with a big win despite his turnover as his girl said "Yes" to his proposal. Congratulations to the lucky couple and next time, where some gloves my dude.

