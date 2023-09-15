The Dallas Cowboys Just Announced 8 New Delicious Entrees for ’23

After dominating the New York Giants (40-0) on their home turf in week 1, this Sunday (Sept. 17th) your Dallas, TX Cowboys are back in Arlington for their home opener against another New York team, the Jets.

Get our free mobile app

The Jets will be without their future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was injured on the Jets' first possession of last week. He will miss the entire season. Meanwhile, with a win on Sunday, the Cowboys look to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2019.

Ahead of their home opener:

The Cowboys have announced several new items that were added to their menu for the 2023-24 season. And, suffice it to say if you're going to a game, go hungry.

Just looking through these pictures has got me hungry, I want to eat all of it. But, the first item I'm lining up for will be The Lineman Burrito. It's described as a "17-inch flour tortilla filled with the famous Cowboys Mac n Cheese, in-house smoked brisket, jalapeño pepperjack sausage, pico de gallo and housemade candied jalapeños."

Get outta here.

Nothin' in the world like indulging in delicious food while watching Dak and the boys steamroll their competition. Well, add in a few beers and we're ready to go.

Just to be sure you're ready to eat food, and cheer on The Boys, this Sunday, we've got pictures as well as the team's descriptions of each of their new food items below -- you know, cause I've not eaten any of these just yet. And for good measure where in the stadium you can find them too:

Dallas Cowboys Just Unveiled 8 New Foods for Home Games this Season And just to be sure you're ready to eat food and cheer on The Boys this Sunday, you can see the team's descriptions of each new food time below, and for good measure where on the concourses you can find each of them: