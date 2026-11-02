EAST TEXAS -- Well, apparently, Bigfoot may be wandering around the East Texas Piney Woods. And if one family's story is to be believed, he might even be carrying a deer.

Yes. A deer.

A Southeast Texas family recently shared an unusual experience they say happened while searching for the legendary creature in a national forest near their home. And, OMG, the details are something else. There's no proof that Bigfoot was actually involved, of course, but the family's story is certainly an interesting one. Especially when you get to the part about the deer.

A Strange Encounter in the East Texas Woods

According to an October 15 submission to the Sasquatch Chronicles website, the family regularly ventures into the woods looking for evidence of Bigfoot. During one of those outings, the family's oldest son, Kayson, was walking along a trail with his grandmother to set up an audio recorder.

That's when things reportedly got a little spooky. The family says Kayson suddenly felt an uncomfortable sensation on the back of his neck, along with a rush of fear and adrenaline. He turned around and snapped a photograph of the woods.

What he reportedly captured was a large, dark figure standing among the trees.

And then? He ran. Apparently leaving Grandma behind, which might make for an interesting conversation at the next family gathering.

Was Bigfoot Carrying a Deer?

After examining the photograph, the family began noticing what they believe could be some additional details. They say the image appears to show facial features, including an eye, nose, bridge, and cheek.

But perhaps the strangest part?

They believe the mysterious figure may have been carrying a deer. The family reportedly enhanced the photograph and even created a negative version to get a better look at what they thought they were seeing.

Now, I'm not saying it isn't an interesting photograph. But pictures taken in dark, wooded areas can be awfully difficult to interpret. Shadows, branches, and digital enhancements can sometimes make ordinary shapes look like something entirely different. And so far, there's no independent verification that the image actually shows an unidentified creature, much less one carrying a deer.

Could Bigfoot Really Be Hiding in the East Texas Piney Woods?

If you've spent much time exploring the heavily wooded areas of East Texas, you probably understand why our region has inspired its share of Bigfoot stories. Between the dense forests, winding creeks, and miles of relatively remote countryside, there are plenty of places for the imagination to wander.

The family hasn't identified which national forest they were visiting, and the original account doesn't specify when the encounter happened. Still, their story adds another curious chapter to the long tradition of mysterious creature sightings in the Piney Woods.

So what do you think? Did this family photograph something genuinely unusual, or could this be a case of shadows playing tricks on the eyes? And perhaps the more important question: If you thought you'd spotted Bigfoot in the woods, would you stick around for a better picture? (Click the link above to see the photo submitted by the family.)

Or would you do exactly what Kayson did and RUN?

Read More: Bigfoot Sightings in East Texas: Lufkin to Mount Pleasant