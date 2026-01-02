(Arlington, Texas) - I have, and will remain a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan. I have been for my whole life. I look forward to every new season with scaled back expectations because of the disappointment I've faced for so many years now. The players look good and the coaches are very optimistic.

But every season since that Super Bowl XXX win in 1996, my favorite National Football League team delivers another disappointment. It's frustrating for sure. But there is one person, and one person alone, that should bare the weight of the fan's outcry, you Jerry Jones and the Jones family.

Yet Another Disappointing Dallas Cowboys Season

Jerry Jones, there was an opportunity to finally get the team you so whole-heartedly love back to NFL prominence. But no, your ego and stubbornness got in the way again. Having said that, I gave your head coach hire, Brian Schottenheimer, a chance this season. Overall, I like him as the head coach.

The players love playing for him. The players respond to him. The offense could defeat any team anywhere. It's the defense where you failed miserably. I know Matt Eberflus was a coach in Dallas many years ago. I know how you respect loyalty. But he was not the right choice for the players on defense.

Venting About Another Disappointing Dallas Cowboys Season

You know to avoid that mistake Jerry Jones and family? Have someone with actual football knowledge do you hiring. That person is called a General Manager. Oh wait, you have to be in charge and be the General Manager, the only team in all of the major sports where the owner has that title.

It's time for someone to be brave enough to forcefully take the keys away. You can't drive the Dallas Cowboys anymore without wrecking the truck. Sure, when you took over the Dallas Cowboys, they were a losing team about to go bankrupt. Then in just three years, the Cowboys were playing in the Super Bowl under the leadership of Jimmy Johnson followed by a second Super Bowl win in 1993.

It was after this Super Bowl win that we first saw the way you interfere with your own team. You couldn't stand the credit Jimmy was getting so you couldn't work with him anymore. Sure, your Cowboys won another Super Bowl in 1996 under head coach Barry Switzer, but many consider that more the players then Switzer's coaching considering that almost all of those players had won with Jimmy Johnson.

30 Years of Disappointment for Dallas Cowboys Fans is Enough

Jerry, please, we're all begging you to put your ego aside and hire someone that actually knows football. Someone that can work with Brian Schottenheimer to bring in a proper defensive coordinator. Then that General Manager can bring in the right players to work under that coordinator.

You are a businessman Jerry, not a football person. Let a proper football mind make the team personnel decisions and you handle the business side of things. You bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million. Today the Cowboys are worth $10 billion, with a B. You've made a profit in your 30 plus years of owning the team, the time may be now to sell. That way, we could have a proper owner who will run the team correctly. That won't happen anytime soon, though, so that's just this fan dreaming.

A Season of Disappointment

Even after another disappointing season, I will remain a fan. I just wish you could let someone else make the football decisions because it never worked, it hasn't worked and it will continue to fail as long as you do it. Watching the Netflix documentary is absolute proof of that.

Come on Jerry, we, the fans, want to see our favorite team lift another Lombardi trophy. We think you do, too. You just can't stop tripping over yourself to let it happen.

