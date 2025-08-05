(Arlington, Texas) - I have been a diehard fan of the Dallas Cowboys for as long as I can remember. I have been like every other fan and suffered through heartache season after heartache season. It's enough to not make me a fan anymore.

But I can't. I have rooted for the Dallas Cowboys my whole life and I will continue to root for them. I will not, however, root for Jerry Jones or the Jones family. I understand it's their team and they can do what they want, which is what they're doing, but the team will never win again because of it.

The Conclusion to a Disappointing Season

Last season was such a disappointment. Injuries ravaged the team. That once great defense looked like swiss cheese. The offense couldn't run the ball and only had one receiver to throw to. A pee wee football team could've beaten the Cowboys last year.

That led to a coaching overall. When I say overall, I mean pretty much everyone is gone. An unknown is now the head coach. A head coach that was fired last season is now the defensive coordinator. The offensive coordinator is an unknown.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys drama ESPN via YouTube loading...

Get our free mobile app

Then Jerry Has to Open His Mouth

Then owner and general manager Jerry Jones has to open his mouth and say some way-out-in-left-field things. He taunts his starting quarterback and best defensive player because they got hurt last season. This leads to some comments from that best defensive player showing his frustration at his boss.

That best defensive player is Micah Parsons. The man has been open about wanting to stay in Dallas. The fans of Dallas want him to stay. Instead, Jerry Jones the general manager ignores Parsons' words and won't discuss anything contract related with his agent, who Jerry said he didn't know.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys drama ESPN via YouTube loading...

Someone Take the Keys Away from This Family

You know that uncomfortable moment in your family when an older member can't drive anymore and you have to forcibly take that privilege away, someone needs to do that to the Jones family when it comes to running the team. Jerry, you are a top tier business man, there is no doubt about that, but you don't know anything about football. Your son Stephen doesn't either.

Someone with any kind of football knowledge needs to make the biggest power move ever and just take over. That's going to be the only way the Dallas Cowboys will be a winning organization again. Instead, it's empty headline after empty headline about the Cowboys' chances at winning each season.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys drama ESPN via YouTube loading...

This Diehard Fan in Upset

Jerry, please put your ego aside and let someone else drive. There is a cliff not too far ahead of you and the whole thing is about go over it. I will continue to cheer my team on from my living room. It's not the player's fault the team has been unsuccessful for almost 30 years. It's yours, Jerry.

Your ego and meddling gets in the way of another Super Bowl win every single season. So many great players have worn the star on their helmet and all of it was wasted. Please Jerry, this lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan begs you to let someone with a real football mind drive the Dallas Cowboys. Please.

READ MORE: The A.I. TikTok Channel That's Roasting East Texas Right Now

READ MORE: Refresh Your School Zone and School Bus Texas Laws Now

The Free Concerts for the 2025 State Fair of Texas Have Been Announced There is a diverse set of bands and solo artists set to perform at the 2025 State Fair of Texas this fall. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media