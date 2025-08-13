Folks here in the Lone Star State can rest a bit easier this week thanks to a massive drug bust last week in the Dallas, TX area.

Thanks to one big tip and the hard work and dedication of men and women in the Dallas Police Department, nearly four hundred pounds of marijuana is now off the streets. 400 lbs. of Marijuana: Big Texas Drug Bust in Dallas After getting word of a large shipment of marijuana headed to The Big D, Dallas police were ready, and at least one criminal is behind bars. “Anytime we get drugs off the street, it’s a success – and almost 400 pounds of marijuana taken off the street represents a significant success,” said Major Yancey Nelson, commander of the Special Investigations Division.

According to the release, the Organized Crime & Racketeering Squad got word of the shipment being prepped for transportation. Following these leads, detectives were able to track it down to a storage facility.

After gathering the necessary evidence, officers were able to then secure a search warrant, which they executed on Aug. 6. It was then that they were able to seize 179,081.7 grams, or nearly 398 pounds, of marijuana.

