This might be the most unusual house I have ever seen, I'm not saying it's bad or anything is wrong with it, but it is like nothing you have ever seen before. From the outside I thought the home looked somewhat like the Brady Bunch house, just the look from the 1960s. But when you see the photos from inside the house it looks like something I would expect from an Airbnb rental in Las Vegas. This home has numerous unexpected items and we will discuss those in just minutes but you really need to see the photos for this crazy house currently for sale in Dallas, TX.

Before we get into what makes this house so unusual let's talk about the basics. It's a 4 bedroom and 4 bathroom house, totaling 5,231 square feet and it has been on the market for a few months at this point. The exact address is 5125 Mystic Trail in Dallas, list price is $399,000 after being dropped by $26,000 already. It has a 3 car garage, and so many other things that you need to know about.

The Purple Room Is Alive

The first photo that stuck out to me was of the purple room, I've never seen anything like this ever before. It looks like something Prince would have loved prior to his passing away. The different wallpaper throughout the house caught me off guard too. But that isn't even close to the most strange part of the house.

Get our free mobile app

The Entertainment Room With a Stage and Stripper Pole

Who owned this house and thought it would be a great idea to put a bar, stage, and stripper pole in a large room for entertaining guests? This room makes me laugh and shake my head, I'm glad that those walls can't talk because I'm sure they would have some stories to tell. Enough talking about it, it's time for you to look at the photos for yourself.

Unusual House in Dallas With a Bar, Stage, and Stripper Pole It looks like a normal home from the 60s but the inside looks like nothing you would expect.

A Look Inside AIA Dallas Tour of Homes Including One in Flint Here is a look at some of the most beautiful homes in Texas as featured in the 2021 AIA Dallas Tour of Homes.