If you like to go fast, you're in luck. We've found the place with the fastest go-karts in Texas, and it's not too far from Tyler, TX.

You'll find the fastest go-karts in the Lone Star State in North Caddo Mills, TX, and from the outside looking in, it doesn't look like much. But don't be fooled, this place is home to a family fun center that's well-known in the go-karting community, it's Dallas Karting Complex.

The Fastest Go-Karts In Texas at Dallas Karting Complex

DKC offers its drivers two world-class kart tracks that are designed for maximum racing excitement. It's a 25-acre facility that features a 2.75-mile-long track with tons of turns, plus a wide variety of top-of-the-line rental karts for drivers of most ages and any skill levels.

From the competitive racer to the recreational kid looking for a fun time, you'll find it here. They even host night racing, racing leagues, and open-wheel driving experiences.

With our multi-acre, multi-track facility, Dallas Karting Complex brings the emerging sport of karting to the larger DFW area. DKC offers multiple levels of karting for all ages and skill levels.

This place is awesome and looks quite official, but just about anyone can get behind the wheel and answer the call to feel the need for speed. And if racing is not for you, you can watch from the sidelines. You'll find plenty of comfortable seats available. And as soon as you're ready to take it up a notch, stop by their pro shop to get gear and jump-start your own go-karting hobby.

This looks like my family's next weekend trip. For more information about DKC here, you can visit them at 5025 Farm Road 1565 in North Caddo Mills. Open Monday through Friday: 11 am - 9 pm, and Weekends from 10 am - 9 pm.