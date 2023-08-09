Dallas Legend Dirk Nowitzki Opens New Restaurant Inside DFW Airport

The Mavericks Legend Opened Up His New Restaurant In The DFW Airport Today (Aug. 8th) In A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.



Its a known fact that Dirk Nowitzki is a GOD to Dallas Mavericks fans who are forever thankful to the legend for helping to bring Dallas its first ever NBA Championship. The franchise and the city continues to shower the German basketball legend with love as it was announced that a new restaurant bearing his name will greet travelers as the arrive into DFW Airport.

The DFW airport board on Thursday approved the new restaurant simply called Nowitzki.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the new restaurant will be located in Terminal C, as part of a newly opened expansion at the airport. Nowitzki is set to open at the end of summer 2023 and the restaurant will feature a virtual reality experience that allows customers to interact with the NBA Finals MVP.

The restaurant will be operated through a partnership with D&B Mitchell Group.

The restaurant will feature an "augmented reality" display that will allow diners and travelers to take a "virtual" photo with Dirk. D&B Mitchell Group is pairing with Frisco-based augmented reality company Aireal for the virtual experience.

The Menu Will Include An International Variety Of Food

According to D&B Mitchell Group's website, the early plans for the menu which will be available all day will include a few foods inspired by Nowitzki’s home country of Germany, including chicken schnitzel, bratwurst with sauerkraut and German potato salad.

Just Hours After His Restaurant Was Announced, The Mavs Announced That They Will Be Building A Statue Of Dirk.

The Mavs announced Friday that a statue of Dirk Nowitzki will be unveiled at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day outside of the American Airlines Center. Nowitzki Way will be closed to traffic, where the outside general public will have the opportunity to celebrate this landmark Maverick milestone, team officials said in a press release according to WFAA.

Let's Look Inside Right Now With This Cool Promo Video!



Nowitzki Promo 10-13 from AIREAL on Vimeo.

