A Unique Texas Buffet Now Recognized as The Best in State
Move over Ryan's. Adios Golden Corral. Well, no offense to either of the fine establishments, but Reader's Digest has selected a different Texas buffet as the best in The Lone Star State.
I can't lie, I'd soured on buffets even before the pandemic. After becoming brutally ill after eating at an all you can eat pizza joint. However after reading about this place though, I may just have to give it a go.
Kalachandji’s is an all-you-can-eat Indian restaurant n Dallas, and the twist is this place is vegetarian.
Check out some of these reviews:
The ambience of this place was great. Food in terms of variety and taste were superb. Some of the items like Samosa and the Desert were very good ! The staff were very courteous. On the whole a very sumptuous Dinner and a good time.
Excellent vegetarian food that was tasty. Love the simplicity and the informality. Would certainly go back and also highly recommend
What a wonderful buffet! Some of the best food I have eaten. If you are ever in Dallas you must stop at Kalachandji's in the Hari Krishna Temple
Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about this Texas buffet:
"There are regular buffets, and then there’s Kalachandji’s, one of Dallas’s most unique hidden gems. Located in an ancient temple (the “palace”), the Indian restaurant serves up an all-you-can-eat spread of vegetarian dishes based on the Ayurvedic style of cooking for the mind, soul, and body."
Hard to argue with a place that has been providing DFW diners with a taste of India's vast and ancient vegetarian tradition for nearly 40 years.
