A Unique Texas Buffet Now Recognized as The Best in State

Move over Ryan's. Adios Golden Corral. Well, no offense to either of the fine establishments, but Reader's Digest has selected a different Texas buffet as the best in The Lone Star State.

I can't lie, I'd soured on buffets even before the pandemic. After becoming brutally ill after eating at an all you can eat pizza joint. However after reading about this place though, I may just have to give it a go.

Kalachandji’s is an all-you-can-eat Indian restaurant n Dallas, and the twist is this place is vegetarian.

Check out some of these reviews:

The ambience of this place was great. Food in terms of variety and taste were superb. Some of the items like Samosa and the Desert were very good ! The staff were very courteous. On the whole a very sumptuous Dinner and a good time. Excellent vegetarian food that was tasty. Love the simplicity and the informality. Would certainly go back and also highly recommend What a wonderful buffet! Some of the best food I have eaten. If you are ever in Dallas you must stop at Kalachandji's in the Hari Krishna Temple

"There are regular buffets, and then there’s Kalachandji’s, one of Dallas’s most unique hidden gems. Located in an ancient temple (the “palace”), the Indian restaurant serves up an all-you-can-eat spread of vegetarian dishes based on the Ayurvedic style of cooking for the mind, soul, and body."

Hard to argue with a place that has been providing DFW diners with a taste of India's vast and ancient vegetarian tradition for nearly 40 years.

