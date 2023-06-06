Ah Texas. The land of many residents, and of course, a lot of ways to move around the state. Everyone has to get from point A to point B, but...the previously mentioned amounts of Texans sometimes makes that feel an insurmountable task. So there are many different ways to scratch that travel itch.

The main ones we know of are flying and driving. We've talked about driving in the Lone Star State on multiple occasions, and yes, how silly it can be sometimes. Flying around Texas is also a fun way to get to your destination, but that requires a lot of planning and...well of course money.

But there's one way that some haven't thought of in a while, and that is going to your destination by the way of the railroad, also known as a train trip. Wouldn't you know it, there is!

Dallas, Texas To Austin, Texas...But With A Train?

One video to the popular app Tik Tok showed the train from Texan's perspective including the after trip journey:

Now, while in the video it does say it's winter in Texas, do we actually believe that season happens in the Lone Star State thought? I joke of course.

But this truly seems like an interesting way to take in the Texas scenery. I've driven from Temple To Dallas and three hour drive seems more stressful than just sitting back, taking a nap and waking up to views of the Lone Star State.

Now if we could get a train trip from Austin To Atlanta, that would be pretty swell too! Would you like a train like around Texas? Let us know by sending us a message using the chat feature on our FREE station app!

