One thing that no one loves about Texas is the crime that takes place here, but we all know that crime happens everywhere. do everything possible to keep yourself, your family, and your belongings safe. Recently, there was a Dallas woman who helped law enforcement track down her own stolen vehicle.

According to NBCDFW, a North Texas woman helped police uncover an alleged chop shop using an AirTag that was hidden in her vehicle.

How the AirTag Helped Police Find the Truck

Her name is Maria Pena, and her truck was stolen from her apartment complex near Churchill Green Drive in early October. She had dealt with vehicle theft before, so this time she had hidden an AirTag within her truck.

She said that when she tried to get updates on the exact location, the AirTag wouldn’t always work, but after being patient it would eventually give an update.

The AirTag’s Location Finally Pings

It was about a week after the truck theft when the AirTag began pinging in the 1100 block of Haymarket Road. This caused Dallas police to launch surveillance in the area and found her truck stripped in a backyard. The trailer that was attached to the truck was also found on the property.

Multiple Arrests Made in the Case

The Dallas Police Department was granted a search warrant and found other stolen vehicles at the location. There were four suspects, all of whom were arrested and now facing felony charges for theft. A fifth person was arrested at the time for unrelated charges.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

