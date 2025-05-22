(Dallas, Texas) One Texas teenager is facing serious charges after he was arrested for shooting and killing a 60-year-old homeless woman and it was caught on surveillance video.

What Happened Leading Up to the Shooting?

According to NBCDFW, the Dallas Police Department recently announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in the shooting death of a homeless woman that took place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The incident took place outside of an East Oak Cliff strip mall.

The suspect in this case is being charged with murder but has yet to be identified because of his age.

READ MORE: 5 Texas Cities with the Highest Murder Risk

READ MORE: ETX Murder from 2013 with $6,000 Reward

The Woman Did Nothing to Deserve This

60-year-old Marie Brooks was preparing to settle in for the night outside of a store in the strip mall.

The suspect walked by the victim, then turned back, uncovered her and let shots ring out.

Brooks was struck in the chest.

Locals described Brooks as a good woman, and that she would do anything for people.

Get our free mobile app

Homeless People Targeted for Various Reasons

No one will ever know why the teenager decided to shoot and kill Marie Brooks that night.

But the sad reality is that about five homeless people are lost each week for one reason or another.

In this instance, it only took Dallas Police one day to identify and arrest the suspect in this case after they released the surveillance video.

The teenager is being held in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

There is no word at this time on when the suspect will be making their next court appearance.

7 Movies Based on Texas Murders While movies tend to be fictional, some movies take inspiration from real life events. Here are 7 movies that are based around murders in Texas or to important people from Texas. Gallery Credit: Daniel Paulus