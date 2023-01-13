Dallas Zoo Closed ‘Due to a Serious Situation’, Police on the Scene

As of approximately 10 am this morning the Zoo in Dallas, TX announced they are closing "due to a serious situation." Police are reportedly on the scene as they search for a clouded leopard that appears to have escaped from its enclosure.

The Dallas Zoo has said that they've issued a "code blue," for a non-dangerous animal outside of its habitat. From the official Dallas Zoo Twitter:

We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue – that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat. One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time. Dallas PD is onsite assisting with the search efforts. The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal. Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding. We will share updates and more information as soon as we can.

According to the Smithsonian Institute, Clouded leopards are found in southeast Asia and China and males grow to be about 50 pounds. Females only reach about 25 to 35 pounds. In the wild they eat monkeys, small deer and wild boars.

Officials at the zoo believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding. No word yet on how soon the zoo will reopen after finding the missing leopard. The zoo takes up over 100 acres south of downtown Dallas, they house more than 400 species and 2,000 animals.

