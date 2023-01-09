Tyler Residents Who Leave, Move To These 15 Appealing Cities the Most

East Texas is a wonderful place to raise a family, it's why my wife and I are doing it. And while there are certainly more people moving to Tyler, TX than leaving, there are of course a few folks moving out. Ever wonder where those losers move to?

We did too.

Living in Tyler is something special, while we tend to have to battle traffic congestion more than we'd like, offering residents a dense suburban feel, a majority of residents do own their own homes. Which is always a plus.

Here in Tyler we've got BBQ joints, parks to play, more and more coffee shops everyday, a somewhat shielded economy, and plenty of medical work. This means a lot of families and young professionals call The Rose Capital of the World home.

We here at KNUE even bring you a couple of great music festivals on the square each year: Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival and Rose City Music Festival.

So, where do people who leave go? It's actually pretty interesting. It would seem most people who leave don't go too far, opting to stay in or around Texas, but some do spread their proverbial wings and fly... far.

In fact, Cheyenne Wyoming, and a smaller town in Oregon both make our list.

Stacker recently dug into U.S. Census Bureau data to helps us see where people move to from Tyler. We looked at the top 15 cities on their list and present to you, Tyler Residents Who Leave, Move To These 15 More Appealing Cities the Most.

