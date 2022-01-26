It's not shocking to hear about a drug bust in East Texas, let's be honest they take place all across the country but it's always nice to hear about law enforcement keeping drugs off the streets. But recently the Rusk County Sheriff's Office posted online about one of the most unusual incidents they have had in a while when serving a search warrant on a home in Kilgore, Texas.

The investigation was lead by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office and Texas Game Wardens after receiving tips from Crime Stoppers regarding illegal drugs and an illegal alligator at a residence. The address for the location was 509 Leach Street in Kilgore.

Law Enforcement Found Many Illegal Items While Executing the Search Warrant

As expected law enforcement found close to one pound of marijuana, about a quarter pound of magic mushrooms, suspected THC edibles, 76 THC vape cartridges, firearms, drug money, and white powder that tested positive for PCP. Beyond all the drugs and cash, there was a three-foot crocodilian suspected of being caiman that was found during the search. The animal has already been relocated to a wildlife rescue in Dallas.

The Suspect Was Arrested As the Search Warrant Was Executed

44-year-old, Jason Best was taken into custody after the drugs and animal were found by law enforcement. His bond was set at $118,500 although when I search the Rusk County Jail inmate roster it seems as though the suspect has already been bonded out of jail. As always, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEIRDEST DRUG BUST AT THE TEXAS BORDER

Illegal Cockfighting Ring Busted by Rusk County Sheriff's Office Recently the Rusk County Sheriff's Office shut down an illegal cockfighting ring that helped save 87 roosters.