(KNUE-FM) If you live around or pass by the four-way stop in Gresham, there's a good chance you've seen the sign next to Evyonne's Flower Shop. It looks like a new business will be opening its doors soon.

A New Sign Is Catching Attention in Tyler’s Gresham Area

I was driving home about a week ago, and while sitting at a stoplight at Old Jacksonville and FM 2813, I glanced over at Evyonne's Flower Shop, right across from South Tyler Speakeasy, and noticed a new green sign with a cordial and mysterious message.

What the Sign Says and Why It Stands Out

On the top left of the sign was the word "Dearly," written in a charming script. In the middle, it said:

Love Takes Time. So Do We. Coming Soon.

A QR Code Offers the First Clues

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the short, sweet message, there was a QR code that, when scanned, led the seeker to a new Instagram page for Dearly. The bio reads, "A floral gift shop for the ones you hold dear." How lovely.

A Familiar Flower Shop Location Gets a New Chapter

Though we dearly miss Evyonne's, who has provided beautiful flowers and happy memories for so many years, we are thankful that this building will still be home to a flower shop.

Locals Share New Details About the Business

A Tyler-area man, Shawn Moore, posted about it on the All Things Tyler Facebook page, inquiring about it, and the comments have given us more insight. As aforementioned, it is a flower shop, but...

A Flower Shop, Café, and Possibly More

In addition, some commented that it would also be a coffee shop, and others mentioned a cafe, including Andrew Sweet, who confirmed this, given that he and his wife own the business next door. Another commenter said they would be putting a courtyard with tables and lovely trees in the back, too. Here's hoping that's true.

Read More: Three Tyler Restaurant Closures Have the Community Feeling the Loss

I'm already excited to see what the owners are creating and look forward to welcoming them to our business community.

21 Stunning Wedding Venues Around Tyler with Serious WOW Factor East Texas has many gorgeous places for events and weddings. Here, take a look at 21 of the most stunning places to tie the knot in or around Tyler. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley