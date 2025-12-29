(KNUE-FM) In December, three Tyler restaurants announced they were closing permanently, and many Tyler-area residents are sharing memories and expressing feelings over the closures.

It's sad enough to hear about one Tyler restaurant closing, but three?! We are so disappointed to hear it. At the same time, we wish the owners, managers, and their entire staff the very best in their next endeavors.

A Restaurant Closure Announcement Shared on Facebook

While browsing Facebook earlier today, I saw an announcement on Roma's Italian Kitchen & Bar page that they'd be shutting their doors, and I was immediately sad that I hadn't gone in many more times before they closed. Why did they choose to close? Here's the heartfelt post they shared:

Tyler Residents Share Memories After the Closure

Later in the day, I noticed a post from Tyler area woman Sharon Boykin on the Tyler, Texas Rants, Raves and Recommendations V2.0 that read:

"Really saddened by the fact that a place my friends and husband and I go to often, since October had their LAST DAY of business Sunday 12/28/25 ! We had a good time sitting in the Extra large booths in the bar area. Always nice staff and good hot food! My friends and family will miss you on Sundays,

WE will miss you “RAZOOS” Tyler Texas!"

After reading through the 162 comments left in response, it's clear many fellow East Texans feel the same way. I have several great memories from Razzoo's in Tyler, and I will definitely miss it.

Another Longtime Tyler Restaurant Announces Its Closure

Last, but certainly not least, we were sad to learn from various friends that Corner Bakery, owned by Robert and Kandi Owens, who also owned Traditions Restaurant, which closed several years ago, will also be closing permanently, reports KETK. Corner Bakery had become a favorite over the last ten years, and we are so sad to hear it. Of course, we wish them all the very best.

