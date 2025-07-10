From San Antonio, Texas, to Abilene, Texans love lakes. But there are still a lot of misunderstandings surrounding them. To this day, many Texans believe that there is only one non-man-made lake in the state. But is that true?

Nope, that is FALSE. There are, in fact, many natural lakes here in the Lone Star State. Some Texans mistakenly think that Caddo Lake is the only natural lake in the state.

It turns out it's not even really a lake; it's technically more of a swamp, which, because of man-made dams, is becoming a lake.

Do You Know Which Lake is The Deepest in Texas?

Caddo is our biggest natural lake, but not our only one. According to this story at KHOU, "there are several others, but most of them are relatively small. You probably haven’t heard of them; Pretty much every lake you have heard of is man-made." Which is probably where the confusion comes in.

Well, now that we've put that piece of Texas lake fiction to rest, do you know the deepest lake in Texas?

You can find that one on the Texas-Mexico border; it's the Amistad Reservoir. That lake goes as deep as 217 feet at its deepest point, according to this story. If you're curious, Lake Travis outside of Austin is the second deepest. At its deepest point, it is 210 feet down.

So, which is Texas's largest reservoir?

That would be Toledo Bend Reservoir, which is east of Lufkin on the Texas-Louisiana border. Not only is it the largest lake in Texas by volume, but it is also the largest man-made lake.

According to this post, "it was formed by building a dam on the Sabine River and boasts a maximum depth of 110 feet. With a surface area of 185,000 acres, the reservoir holds 4,477,000 acre-feet of water."

